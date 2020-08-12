Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 482.8% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 49.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 869.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $198.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 710.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.38. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.44.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

