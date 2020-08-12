MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,409,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,509,000 after acquiring an additional 749,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MasTec by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 469,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 360,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,016,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

