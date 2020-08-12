McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in McKesson by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $1,560,327 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

