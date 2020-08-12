Michael Small Buys 2,000 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Director Michael Small bought 2,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $24,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,026.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.64.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMBI. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 2,684.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,880,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,763,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after buying an additional 579,403 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.