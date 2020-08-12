Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,044 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.3% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,633,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 103,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $7,342,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.07. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.25 and a 52-week high of $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,537.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

