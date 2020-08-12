Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,537.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.07. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.25 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

