Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,633,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.25 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The company has a market cap of $1,537.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

