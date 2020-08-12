Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $16.80 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after buying an additional 96,361 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.07. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.25 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1,537.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

