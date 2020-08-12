Morgan Stanley Increases Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $41.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

YETI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $47.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. Yeti has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yeti will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,058 shares of company stock worth $16,322,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 2,579.6% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 326,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 314,319 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yeti by 352.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yeti during the second quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yeti during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Yeti during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

