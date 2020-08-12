M&T Bank Corp Acquires 13,854 Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.12% of PennantPark Investment worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.63.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

