M&T Bank Corp Acquires 420 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOVA. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.