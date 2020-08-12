M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 6,468 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.53. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

