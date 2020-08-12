M&T Bank Corp Has $287,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 176,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

