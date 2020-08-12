M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $34,380,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,357,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Qualys by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 451,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,277,000 after buying an additional 184,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,292,000 after buying an additional 162,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 281,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,327,000 after buying an additional 117,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,007,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $458,640.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,062 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,343.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,020 shares of company stock worth $5,303,260. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.