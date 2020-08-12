M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Stake in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $24,080,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $8,125,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $3,462,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $2,928,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $1,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of CHX opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ChampionX Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

