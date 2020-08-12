M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,099 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 117.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 700.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.99. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

