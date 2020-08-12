M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,224 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

VIV stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. Telefonica Brasil SA has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Telefonica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.