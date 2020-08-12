M&T Bank Corp Sells 134 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.