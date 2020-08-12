M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,421 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 421.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,902,000 after buying an additional 85,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

