M&T Bank Corp Sells 702 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth $19,487,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after buying an additional 732,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,417,000 after buying an additional 247,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,730,000 after acquiring an additional 124,628 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

