M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

