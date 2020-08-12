Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nlight were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 1st quarter worth about $2,585,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Nlight during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LASR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nlight from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

LASR opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $971.36 million, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.72. Nlight Inc has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $171,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,614 shares of company stock worth $1,023,929 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

