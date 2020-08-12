Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Holdings Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 468,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,188,000 after purchasing an additional 134,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 13,331.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 94,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter.

NVG opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

