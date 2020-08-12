Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Sunday, May 24th.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $140.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 446,052 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.