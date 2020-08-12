Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,576.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,007.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,385.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.