P. Martin Paslick Sells 254 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCA opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $723,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,868,000 after buying an additional 2,593,238 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $81,520,000. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $50,765,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 243.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 527,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

