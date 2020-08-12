Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $285.49 on Wednesday. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.94.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total value of $256,059.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 446,542 shares of company stock worth $120,508,772. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

