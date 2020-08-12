Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,033 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28.

