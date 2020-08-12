Robert M. Kuhns Sells 310 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $151.73. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in TopBuild by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,692,000 after purchasing an additional 774,685 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,387,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,312,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.