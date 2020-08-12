Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,054 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $667,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,080.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,576.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,007.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,385.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

