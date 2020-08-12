Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,210,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 15.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

RUSHA opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other news, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,841,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $168,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

