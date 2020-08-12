Shane O. Starr Sells 4,062 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Shane O. Starr sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $32,130.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BGFV opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $164.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $227.94 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $54,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

