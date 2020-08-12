Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 5,640 Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 92.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 178.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $1,775,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. Chewy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -74.43 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 17,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $964,685.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,742.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,467,614.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,200.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,194,049 shares of company stock valued at $59,154,955. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.