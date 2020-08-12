Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,277,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Abraxas Petroleum were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 169,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 936,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXAS. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.63.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 3.38. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Abraxas Petroleum Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

