Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,157 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AINV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $3,423,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. Apollo Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

