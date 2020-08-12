Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 1,023 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $318.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.46. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $324.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

