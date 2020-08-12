Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 5,844 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

