Sigma Planning Corp Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

