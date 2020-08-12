Sigma Planning Corp Has $299,000 Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 6,253.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRME stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.11. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

