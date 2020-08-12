Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 294.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.38.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.