Sigma Planning Corp Invests $246,000 in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,204,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

