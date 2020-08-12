Sigma Planning Corp Invests $265,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

CARR stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

