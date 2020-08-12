Sigma Planning Corp Invests $266,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 191.6% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 76,114 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 91,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 83,774 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

