Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 58.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 27.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,360,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

