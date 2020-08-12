Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBUY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42.

