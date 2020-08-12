Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $1,237,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Chegg by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $2,747,000.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7,688.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $2,369,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,565,575.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Leblanc purchased 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,568 shares of company stock worth $21,149,422 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

