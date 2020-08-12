Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $187.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.67. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $199.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

