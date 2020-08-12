Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,121,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,862 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 165.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,935,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,165 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 38.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,685,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 124.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,851,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 127.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,416 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

KL stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. Analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

