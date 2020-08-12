Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 104 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.