Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 8.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 225,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth about $395,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

